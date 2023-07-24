Hira Mani playfully serenades her husband in latest Instagram post

In the world of showbiz, Hira Mani is undoubtedly a name that radiates warmth and charm. Known for her brilliant acting skills and vivacious personality, the Pakistani actress never fails to win hearts both on and off the screen. But beyond her professional success, it's her candid and adorable moments with her husband that truly showcase the playful side of this talented star.

Recently, a heartwarming incident captured the essence of Mani's playful spirit. As her husband, Salman, attended an important phone call, little did he know that he was about to experience a delightful musical surprise.

With a mischievous glint in her eyes, she couldn't resist the temptation to serenade her husband, playfully singing along to the song "Tum Tak." The scene was filled with love and laughter, fans in awe.

"Important voice note kay beech main main tou tung kerungi Tum tak ❤️ @manipakistani" she captioned the post.

The comment section was filled with heart emojis.

On the other hand, Mani was seen in Money Back Guarantee and Babylicious.