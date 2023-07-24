Usha Shah turns Vienna streets into ramp with latest OOTD reel

Pakistani actress, Ushna Shah, is back to steal the spotlight. The 33-year-old Parizaad star has not only solidified herself as an accomplished actress but also as a fashion icon. With expensive couture attires on ramps to strutting in Vienna in her laidback outfits, the Habs diva keeps the internet obsessed.

Enjoying 2.6 millions followers on Instagram, the Alif Allah Aur Insaan star shared a reel of herself strutting in her causal yet chic outfit in the streets of her "home," Vienna.

Clad in a white sleeveless top paired with blue trousers and a pink bag, Shah's ubercool style statement had everyone obsessed.

"Setting camp in your finsta search history," captioned the actress as she showed off her outfit of the day (OOTD).

Social media users including actress Sana Fakhar and Zara Noor Abbas, dancing choreographer Hasan Rizvi, and actress Uzma Khan dropped wholesome comments for the diva.

On the work front, Shah was recently seen in Pinky Ka Dulha, Bewafa, Dikhawa, Bandhay Aik Dor Se, Aakhir Kab Tak, Parizaad, and Habs.