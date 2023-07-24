Pakistan set to export cherries to China

The 12 year-old issue of market access for Pakistani cherry exports to China has finally been resolved by the Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFSR).

The Department of Plant Protection (DPP), Ministry of National Food Security and Research, received confirmation from the General Administration of Customs China (GACC) that Pakistani exporters may ship cherries from Pakistan to China from orchards and packing facilities that are DPP-registered.

Since 2012, this request has been pending. However, GACC approved the shipment of cherries from Pakistan to China in line with the established protocol following a video inspection of quarantine operations, registered orchards and cold treatment facilities, and packhouses registered with DPP for sanitary and phytosanitary precautions.

According to GACC requirements, the Department of Plant Protection took particular measures to renovate registered orchards, cold treatment facilities, and packhouses.

DPP made unceasing efforts in this area, including advice and frequent technical compliance assessments, to assure and enable these orchards and facilities to export cherry by strengthening food safety and phytosanitary procedures in addition to quality, storage, and packing. 90 cherry orchards, 15 cold storage facilities, and 15 packing facilities may now export cherries from Pakistan to China.

With the condition that the quality criteria be maintained, this agreement opens the door to more exports to other markets.