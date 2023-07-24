2nd Test, Day 1: Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood put Pakistan in command against Sri Lanka

COLOMBO – Abdullah Shafique and Shan Masood's partnership put Pakistan in a comfortable position at the end of day one of the second Test in Colombo on Monday.
Pakistan bowled Sri Lanka out for 166 runs, but made a poor start with batting as Imam ul Haq was dismissed early. The left-handed batter scored just six runs before walking back to the pavilion.
Abdullah and Shan carried the innings for Pakistan and scored 108 runs off 117 balls. Shan played a quick knock of 51 runs which is now called as 'Pakball formula' on social media.
Babar (8*) is at the crease with Abdullah (74*) as Pakistan walked out at stumps with 145-2 in 28.3 overs.
Earlier, Pakistani bowlers Naseem Shah and Abrar Ahmed displayed a brilliant performance, dismissing the entire Sri Lanka team for 166 on day first of the second Test at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo.
Pakistan and Sri Lanka are currently playing a two-match Test series in Colombo.
Shah grabbed three wickets while spinner Abrar took four wickets to dismantle the battling line of the hosts. Shaheen Shah Afridi dismissed one Sri Lankan player.
Before lunch, Sri Lanka were 79-4 and Dinesh Chandimal and Dhannanjya de Silva tried to build a tough total but their attempt was foiled by Naseem as he removed Chandimal for 34.
Abrar took a big wicket of De Silva to end the hosts’ hope for big total. He later removed Mendis and Fernando to restrict Sri Lanka to 166.
After tea break, Pakistan started batting and they have lost first wicket of Imamul Haq for 72 in 10.4 overs.
Earlier, Lankan Lions won the toss and decided to bat first against Babar XI, eyeing a comeback in the game.
The visitors have already taken the lead by clinching the first Test in Galle by four wickets.
T O S S A L E R T
Sri Lanka win the toss and elect to bat first in the second Test
Pakistan bagged the 10th win, outranking India and England with the most wins in the red ball format.
In second Test, Men in Green has not made any changes in the playing XI and came with the same squad that helped them clinch the first game.
Last year, Pakistan’ did a previous tour of Sri Lanka in July last year, and 2 game series ended in a 1-1 draw.
Pakistan Squad: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Babar Azam (c), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Nauman Ali, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi
Unchanged XI for this game
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 24, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289.4
|292.65
|Euro
|EUR
|319.03
|323
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|323
|326
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79
|79.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77
|77.75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198.5
|201
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.45
|755.44
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|221.5
|224.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.13
|39.53
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.34
|42.74
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|2.04
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|917.17
|926.17
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.87
|62.47
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.75
|178.75
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.95
|28.25
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|729.95
|737.95
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.21
|77.91
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.5
|27.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.4
|329.9
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,800 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,880.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,889 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,149.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Karachi
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Islamabad
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Peshawar
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Quetta
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Sialkot
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Attock
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Gujranwala
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Jehlum
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Multan
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Gujrat
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Nawabshah
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Chakwal
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Hyderabad
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Nowshehra
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Sargodha
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Faisalabad
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Mirpur
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
