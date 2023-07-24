Search

2nd Test, Day 1: Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood put Pakistan in command against Sri Lanka

Web Desk 09:45 PM | 24 Jul, 2023
Source: PCB (Twitter)

COLOMBO – Abdullah Shafique and Shan Masood's partnership put Pakistan in a comfortable position at the end of day one of the second Test in Colombo on Monday.

Pakistan bowled Sri Lanka out for 166 runs, but made a poor start with batting as Imam ul Haq was dismissed early. The left-handed batter scored just six runs before walking back to the pavilion.

Abdullah and Shan carried the innings for Pakistan and scored 108 runs off 117 balls. Shan played a quick knock of 51 runs which is now called as 'Pakball formula' on social media.

Babar (8*) is at the crease with Abdullah (74*) as Pakistan walked out at stumps with 145-2 in 28.3 overs.

Earlier, Pakistani bowlers Naseem Shah and Abrar Ahmed displayed a brilliant performance, dismissing the entire Sri Lanka team for 166 on day first of the second Test at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka are currently playing a two-match Test series in Colombo.

Shah grabbed three wickets while spinner Abrar took four wickets to dismantle the battling line of the hosts. Shaheen Shah Afridi dismissed one Sri Lankan player. 

Before lunch, Sri Lanka were 79-4 and Dinesh Chandimal and Dhannanjya de Silva tried to build a tough total but their attempt was foiled by Naseem as he removed Chandimal for 34.

Abrar took a big wicket of De Silva to end the hosts’ hope for big total. He later removed Mendis and Fernando to restrict Sri Lanka to 166. 

After tea break, Pakistan started batting and they have lost first wicket of Imamul Haq for 72 in 10.4 overs.

Earlier, Lankan Lions won the toss and decided to bat first against Babar XI, eyeing a comeback in the game.

The visitors have already taken the lead by clinching the first Test in Galle by four wickets.

Pakistan bagged the 10th win, outranking India and England with the most wins in the red ball format.

In second Test, Men in Green has not made any changes in the playing XI and came with the same squad that helped them clinch the first game.

Last year, Pakistan’ did a previous tour of Sri Lanka in July last year, and 2 game series ended in a 1-1 draw.

Pakistan Squad: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Babar Azam (c), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Nauman Ali, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 24 July 2023

09:02 AM | 24 Jul, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 24, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 24, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 289.4 292.65
Euro EUR 319.03 323
UK Pound Sterling GBP 323 326
U.A.E Dirham AED 79 79.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 77 77.75
Australian Dollar AUD 198.5 201
Bahrain Dinar BHD 747.45 755.44
Canadian Dollar CAD 221.5 224.5
China Yuan CNY 39.13 39.53
Danish Krone DKK 42.34 42.74
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.97 36.32
Indian Rupee INR 3.43 3.54
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 2.04
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 917.17 926.17
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.87 62.47
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.75 178.75
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.95 28.25
Omani Riyal OMR 729.95 737.95
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.21 77.91
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.5 27.8
Swiss Franc CHF 327.4 329.9
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 24, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,800 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,880.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,889 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,149.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (24 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Karachi PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Islamabad PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Peshawar PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Quetta PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Sialkot PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Attock PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Gujranwala PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Jehlum PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Multan PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Bahawalpur PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Gujrat PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Nawabshah PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Chakwal PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Hyderabad PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Nowshehra PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Sargodha PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Faisalabad PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Mirpur PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640

