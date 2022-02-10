Voice of Pakistan Cricket 2022 – PCB launches hunt for new commentators during PSL7

Voice of Pakistan Cricket 2022 – PCB launches hunt for new commentators during PSL7
LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has launched an exciting initiative to search for new cricket commentators for the Voice of Pakistan Cricket 2022 campaign during the ongoing PSL 2022.

The digital campaign started on Wednesday, cricket commentary enthusiasts who aspire to pursue a career in this exciting field can participate by submitting their entries through video recordings of their commentary.

Out of the submissions, a total of 20 commentators will be shortlisted and will be called for an audition that will be conducted by Chairman PCB Ramiz Raja who remained Pakistan’s ace cricket commentator for nearly 23 years before starting his tenure at the helm of Pakistan cricket in September last year.

From the list of 20, five candidates will be shortlisted for the final-round. One commentator amongst the five finalists will be declared the winner and will earn the title of Pepsi Voice of Pakistan Cricket 2022.

The winner will be invited to the HBL PSL 7 final at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on February 27 and will get an opportunity to commentate on the final. The winner will also be presented with a cash prize of PKR 500,000.

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja: “This is a very exciting opportunity for all cricket enthusiasts who want to make a name in cricket commentary.

“The Pepsi presents Voice of Pakistan Cricket 2022 is an unprecedented initiative, something that has never been done in Pakistan on such a large scale before and I am sure that the collaboration between the PCB and Pepsi will get the fans and commentators engaged from across the country.

“We encourage all cricket fans who aspire to commentate to participate in this campaign, this is indeed a life changing opportunity as the winner of the competition will not only commentate in the HBL PSL 7 final but will also have a chance to make a career in this incredible field that has so much to offer in terms of opportunities both in and outside Pakistan.

“This is your chance to make a name at a global stage with worldwide audience.”

