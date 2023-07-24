Search

LifestyleVideos

Zeba Bakhtiyar opens up about divorce with Adnan Sami Khan and son’s custody

Noor Fatima 10:04 PM | 24 Jul, 2023
Zeba Bakhtiyar opens up about divorce with Adnan Sami Khan and son’s custody

Even if you're a strong woman like Zeba Bakhtiyar, divorce is not easy to deal with. The iconic Pakistani actress, who has charmed the industry and audience for over two decades with her blockbuster films and cult classic drama serials, recently shared how she maneuvered through divorce and custody of her son while keeping her grace and composure intact.

In a recent interview with The AHI Icon, Bakhtiar revealed one of the toughest battles she had to fight. The Henna famed actress opened up about the 18-month long custody battle of her son, Azaan Sami Khan, which she eventually won.

For the unversed, Bakhtiar was married to to singer and music composer Adnan Sami in 1993, however, the couple divorced in 1997.

Although life gave her many challenges, the Sargam star remained positive making sure that her son's environment is healthy. 

Speaking about her former partner, the Bin Roye actress said that she respected and cared about Adnan Sami enough to marry him, adding that despite things went south between the couple, their son shouldn't suffer.

With back to back successful projects, the 60-year-old icon was recently seen in Bin Roye, Aabla Paa, Kharaash, and Pehli See Mohabbat.

Azaan Sami Khan pays tribute to his mother in upcoming music album

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Humaira Ali Chaudhary opens up about her inspiring fitness journey

08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2023

Sanam Marvi announces third divorce

05:59 PM | 23 Jul, 2023

Sania Mirza melts hearts with adorable pictures of son

05:12 PM | 22 Jul, 2023

Zubab Rana and Wali Hamid Ali Khan to debut in Indian Punjabi film

08:19 PM | 21 Jul, 2023

Did Alishbah Anjum and Affan Malik part ways?

06:11 PM | 21 Jul, 2023

Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor set couple goals with latest photoshoot

04:30 PM | 21 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Zeba Bakhtiyar opens up about divorce with Adnan Sami Khan and ...

10:04 PM | 24 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 24 July 2023

09:02 AM | 24 Jul, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 24, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 24, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 289.4 292.65
Euro EUR 319.03 323
UK Pound Sterling GBP 323 326
U.A.E Dirham AED 79 79.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 77 77.75
Australian Dollar AUD 198.5 201
Bahrain Dinar BHD 747.45 755.44
Canadian Dollar CAD 221.5 224.5
China Yuan CNY 39.13 39.53
Danish Krone DKK 42.34 42.74
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.97 36.32
Indian Rupee INR 3.43 3.54
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 2.04
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 917.17 926.17
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.87 62.47
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.75 178.75
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.95 28.25
Omani Riyal OMR 729.95 737.95
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.21 77.91
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.5 27.8
Swiss Franc CHF 327.4 329.9
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 24, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,800 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,880.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,889 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,149.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (24 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Karachi PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Islamabad PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Peshawar PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Quetta PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Sialkot PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Attock PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Gujranwala PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Jehlum PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Multan PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Bahawalpur PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Gujrat PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Nawabshah PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Chakwal PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Hyderabad PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Nowshehra PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Sargodha PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Faisalabad PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640
Mirpur PKR 223,800 PKR 2,640

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who was Oppenheimer? Here’s when father of atomic bomb met Pakistani physicist Dr Abdus Salam

Late Arshad Sharif Biography - Daughter, Wife, Mother, Age

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: