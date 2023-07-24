Zeba Bakhtiyar opens up about divorce with Adnan Sami Khan and son’s custody

Even if you're a strong woman like Zeba Bakhtiyar, divorce is not easy to deal with. The iconic Pakistani actress, who has charmed the industry and audience for over two decades with her blockbuster films and cult classic drama serials, recently shared how she maneuvered through divorce and custody of her son while keeping her grace and composure intact.

In a recent interview with The AHI Icon, Bakhtiar revealed one of the toughest battles she had to fight. The Henna famed actress opened up about the 18-month long custody battle of her son, Azaan Sami Khan, which she eventually won.

For the unversed, Bakhtiar was married to to singer and music composer Adnan Sami in 1993, however, the couple divorced in 1997.

Although life gave her many challenges, the Sargam star remained positive making sure that her son's environment is healthy.

Speaking about her former partner, the Bin Roye actress said that she respected and cared about Adnan Sami enough to marry him, adding that despite things went south between the couple, their son shouldn't suffer.

With back to back successful projects, the 60-year-old icon was recently seen in Bin Roye, Aabla Paa, Kharaash, and Pehli See Mohabbat.