Search

Lifestyle

Azaan Sami Khan pays tribute to his mother in upcoming music album

Maheen Khawaja 04:20 PM | 16 May, 2023
Azaan Sami Khan pays tribute to his mother in upcoming music album
Source: Instagram

Renowned singer and music composer Azaan Sami Khan recently unveiled the captivating artwork for his upcoming single titled "Maa."

This heartfelt tribute is dedicated to his mother, the esteemed actor Zeba Bakhtiar. However, Khan hopes that this emotional masterpiece will resonate with people and encourage them to honour all the motherly figures in their lives.

Taking to Instagram, Khan shared the digital artwork, considering it the perfect way to introduce the album's first visual representation. While it holds deep significance for his own mother, Amma, he aspires for it to hold the same meaning for everyone's mothers once it is released.

The artwork itself portrays Khan's mother in an ethereal white ensemble, adorned with delicately placed flowers in her hair. The backdrop of the artwork showcases cosmic elements from the galaxy, providing a captivating glimpse into Khan's highly anticipated self-titled album, Azaan The Album.

According to a press release, Maa holds a prominent place among several other tracks in Khan's forthcoming album, set to be released later this year. Throughout the recording process of his second album, the singer has actively engaged his followers on social media by sharing updates from the studio.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Azaan Sami Khan (@azaanskhn)

Khan has graciously offered glimpses into the creation of approximately four songs. Notable among these are Naadan Dil and Manmarzi, a collaboration with producer Talal Qureshi. Khan even treated his fans to a live session on a photo-sharing app, providing a sneak peek of another song from the album titled "Humdum." Additionally, he documented a recording session in London, leaving his digital platforms buzzing with excitement.

On the professional front, Khan has gained recognition for composing original soundtracks for critically acclaimed films like Parey Hut Love and Superstar. He has also contributed his musical talents to popular drama serials such as Kuch Ankahi and Ishq e Laa, which also marked his acting debut. His highly anticipated upcoming album serves as his second offering following his debut album, Main Tera.

Azaan Sami Khan reveals perks of being a star kid

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Watch how Lollywood stars are celebrating Mother's Day

11:00 PM | 14 May, 2023

Lollywood celebrates Imran Khan's release from NAB custody

10:41 PM | 12 May, 2023

Rakhi Sawant urges Pakistanis to protest against Imran Khan’s arrest

08:18 PM | 12 May, 2023

Minal Khan announced collab with Asim Jofa

04:21 PM | 12 May, 2023

Bollywood actress Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar blessed with baby boy

06:57 PM | 12 May, 2023

Jemima expresses her relief over Imran Khan’s release

07:55 PM | 11 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

In just two hours, UAE residents can register vehicles, get license: ...

10:22 PM | 16 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 16th May 2023

09:03 AM | 16 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 16, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 16, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 292.9 297.15
Euro EUR 318 321
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365 368
U.A.E Dirham AED 80 80.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 78 78.8
Australian Dollar AUD 192.5 194.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 769.97 777.94
Canadian Dollar CAD 214 216.2
China Yuan CNY 41.76 42.15
Danish Krone DKK 42.63 43.03
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.97 37.36
Indian Rupee INR 3..53 3.88
Japanese Yen JPY 2.2 2.25
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 944.81 953.81
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.94 65.51
New Zealand Dollar NZD 183.93 185.93
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.55 27.85
Omani Riyal OMR 752.33 760.31
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.54 80.24
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 28.29 28.59
Swiss Franc CHF 324.91 327.41
Thai Bhat THB 8.6 8.75

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 16, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 233,900 on Tuesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs200,530.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Karachi PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Islamabad PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Peshawar PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Quetta PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Sialkot PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Attock PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Gujranwala PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Jehlum PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Multan PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Bahawalpur PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Gujrat PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Nawabshah PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Chakwal PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Hyderabad PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Nowshehra PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Sargodha PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Faisalabad PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650
Mirpur PKR 233,900 PKR 2,650

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: