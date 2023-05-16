Azaan Sami Khan pays tribute to his mother in upcoming music album

Renowned singer and music composer Azaan Sami Khan recently unveiled the captivating artwork for his upcoming single titled "Maa."

This heartfelt tribute is dedicated to his mother, the esteemed actor Zeba Bakhtiar. However, Khan hopes that this emotional masterpiece will resonate with people and encourage them to honour all the motherly figures in their lives.

Taking to Instagram, Khan shared the digital artwork, considering it the perfect way to introduce the album's first visual representation. While it holds deep significance for his own mother, Amma, he aspires for it to hold the same meaning for everyone's mothers once it is released.

The artwork itself portrays Khan's mother in an ethereal white ensemble, adorned with delicately placed flowers in her hair. The backdrop of the artwork showcases cosmic elements from the galaxy, providing a captivating glimpse into Khan's highly anticipated self-titled album, Azaan The Album.

According to a press release, Maa holds a prominent place among several other tracks in Khan's forthcoming album, set to be released later this year. Throughout the recording process of his second album, the singer has actively engaged his followers on social media by sharing updates from the studio.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Azaan Sami Khan (@azaanskhn)

Khan has graciously offered glimpses into the creation of approximately four songs. Notable among these are Naadan Dil and Manmarzi, a collaboration with producer Talal Qureshi. Khan even treated his fans to a live session on a photo-sharing app, providing a sneak peek of another song from the album titled "Humdum." Additionally, he documented a recording session in London, leaving his digital platforms buzzing with excitement.

On the professional front, Khan has gained recognition for composing original soundtracks for critically acclaimed films like Parey Hut Love and Superstar. He has also contributed his musical talents to popular drama serials such as Kuch Ankahi and Ishq e Laa, which also marked his acting debut. His highly anticipated upcoming album serves as his second offering following his debut album, Main Tera.