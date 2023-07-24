Realme 11 (4G) set to launch this month – Likely specs, price and more

A fourth edition of the Realme 11 series, which had three entries when it was first announced in May, will shortly be on sale in Vietnam.

On July 31 at 5:30 p.m. local time, the Realme 11 (4G) will make its debut in the Asian country. It will be offered in at least two colours: black and gold.

The strong 108 MP primary camera on the back of the forthcoming Realme 11 will be present. The phone will be powered by a Helio G99 CPU, along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, according to earlier listings on Vietnamese stores. Additionally, the smartphone will include a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution and a fluid refresh rate of 90 Hz.

It will enable quick 67W fast charging technology and feature a sizable 5,000 mAh battery in terms of battery capacity.

The Realme 10 from last year, which included a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a Helio G99 CPU, and a 50MP primary camera, will be replaced with the Realme 11 (4G).