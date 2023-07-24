Realme 11 (4G) set to launch this month – Likely specs, price and more

A fourth edition of the Realme 11 series, which had three entries when it was first announced in May, will shortly be on sale in Vietnam.
On July 31 at 5:30 p.m. local time, the Realme 11 (4G) will make its debut in the Asian country. It will be offered in at least two colours: black and gold.
The strong 108 MP primary camera on the back of the forthcoming Realme 11 will be present. The phone will be powered by a Helio G99 CPU, along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, according to earlier listings on Vietnamese stores. Additionally, the smartphone will include a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution and a fluid refresh rate of 90 Hz.
It will enable quick 67W fast charging technology and feature a sizable 5,000 mAh battery in terms of battery capacity.
The Realme 10 from last year, which included a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a Helio G99 CPU, and a 50MP primary camera, will be replaced with the Realme 11 (4G).
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 24, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289.4
|292.65
|Euro
|EUR
|319.03
|323
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|323
|326
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79
|79.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77
|77.75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198.5
|201
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.45
|755.44
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|221.5
|224.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.13
|39.53
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.34
|42.74
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|2.04
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|917.17
|926.17
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.87
|62.47
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.75
|178.75
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.95
|28.25
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|729.95
|737.95
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.21
|77.91
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.5
|27.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.4
|329.9
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,800 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,880.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,889 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,149.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Karachi
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Islamabad
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Peshawar
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Quetta
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Sialkot
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Attock
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Gujranwala
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Jehlum
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Multan
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Gujrat
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Nawabshah
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Chakwal
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Hyderabad
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Nowshehra
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Sargodha
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Faisalabad
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
|Mirpur
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,640
