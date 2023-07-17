Imran Khan's fondness for #BiryaniWithAaloo becomes top trend on Twitter

Looks like Imran Khan ended the longstanding debate between Lahoris and Karachiites about Biryani with or without potatoes.

The former prime minister's recent Twitter space session became an internet sensation right after he casually told how he had been fond of "Biryani with aloos [potatoes]" some "40 years ago" but with age his "taste changed."

The Twitter space session hosted by American comedian Jeremy McLellan saw Khan reminiscing his "favourite delicacy" — Biryani with Aloo — which then became viral.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DIVA Magazine Pakistan (@divamagazinepakistan)

Moments after Khan's live session ended, Twitterati joiced the clear win of Biryani with Aloo, sparking a whole a trend and hashtags with comical remarks about the culinary combination.

A number of tweeps including supporters of Khan’s political party PTI took to different social media platforms to show their support not just to the former premier, but also to commend his lifestyle choices.

After Khan’s todays space session.. PEMRA puts ???? on showing Aaloo in Biryani on TV as per ????’s order!#الو_والی_بریانی #BiryaniWithAaloo pic.twitter.com/frCaU40QKc — kaptaan squad( Imran Riaz khan) (@Kaptaan_squad) July 17, 2023

Personally I don't like #الو_والی_بریانی But after Chairman PTI Imran Khan's vote for #BiryaniWithAaloo, I requested Ami let's have lunch with Aaloo wali Biryani. pic.twitter.com/zds6us3sYZ — Raja Naveed Qurban Bhatti (@NaveedQurban) July 17, 2023

Yeah we got our answer . Biryani with Aaloo is IK choice ???? . Get out and get your Aaloo before the shortage starts . #BiryaniWithAaloo pic.twitter.com/6r7tFG4ivU — Meaner (@KarimMeener) July 16, 2023

Apart from settling the Biryani debate, Khan addressed the current crisis, highlighting the recent political estrangement as the biggest challenge of his political career so far.