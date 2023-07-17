Search

Imran Khan's fondness for #BiryaniWithAaloo becomes top trend on Twitter

Noor Fatima 09:48 PM | 17 Jul, 2023
Looks like Imran Khan ended the longstanding debate between Lahoris and Karachiites about Biryani with or without potatoes.

The former prime minister's recent Twitter space session became an internet sensation right after he casually told how he had been fond of "Biryani with aloos [potatoes]" some "40 years ago" but with age his "taste changed."

The Twitter space session hosted by American comedian Jeremy McLellan saw Khan reminiscing his "favourite delicacy" — Biryani with Aloo — which then became viral.

Moments after Khan's live session ended, Twitterati joiced the clear win of Biryani with Aloo, sparking a whole a trend and hashtags with comical remarks about the culinary combination.

A number of tweeps including supporters of Khan’s political party PTI took to different social media platforms to show their support not just to the former premier, but also to commend his lifestyle choices.

Apart from settling the Biryani debate, Khan addressed the current crisis, highlighting the recent political estrangement as the biggest challenge of his political career so far.

How Imran Khan's arrest was received by the world

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

