Imran Khan's fondness for #BiryaniWithAaloo becomes top trend on Twitter

Looks like Imran Khan ended the longstanding debate between Lahoris and Karachiites about Biryani with or without potatoes.
The former prime minister's recent Twitter space session became an internet sensation right after he casually told how he had been fond of "Biryani with aloos [potatoes]" some "40 years ago" but with age his "taste changed."
The Twitter space session hosted by American comedian Jeremy McLellan saw Khan reminiscing his "favourite delicacy" — Biryani with Aloo — which then became viral.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by DIVA Magazine Pakistan (@divamagazinepakistan)
Moments after Khan's live session ended, Twitterati joiced the clear win of Biryani with Aloo, sparking a whole a trend and hashtags with comical remarks about the culinary combination.
A number of tweeps including supporters of Khan’s political party PTI took to different social media platforms to show their support not just to the former premier, but also to commend his lifestyle choices.
After Khan’s todays space session.. PEMRA puts ???? on showing Aaloo in Biryani on TV as per ????’s order!#الو_والی_بریانی #BiryaniWithAaloo pic.twitter.com/frCaU40QKc— kaptaan squad( Imran Riaz khan) (@Kaptaan_squad) July 17, 2023
Murshad like the #BiryaniWithAaloo and i like you murshad....????❤️#الو_والی_بریانی pic.twitter.com/GRxS8jVMjJ— ✰????????????????????✰???????????????? (@kudi_patolaa) July 17, 2023
Personally I don't like #الو_والی_بریانی But after Chairman PTI Imran Khan's vote for #BiryaniWithAaloo, I requested Ami let's have lunch with Aaloo wali Biryani. pic.twitter.com/zds6us3sYZ— Raja Naveed Qurban Bhatti (@NaveedQurban) July 17, 2023
My new favourite #BiryaniWithAaloo .
yours? pic.twitter.com/vMdxDeTy2W— Sadia (@Sadiaataha) July 17, 2023
Yeah we got our answer . Biryani with Aaloo is IK choice ???? . Get out and get your Aaloo before the shortage starts . #BiryaniWithAaloo pic.twitter.com/6r7tFG4ivU— Meaner (@KarimMeener) July 16, 2023
Apart from settling the Biryani debate, Khan addressed the current crisis, highlighting the recent political estrangement as the biggest challenge of his political career so far.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued to remain under pressure against the US dollar, moving down by Rs0.46 in the opening hours of first working day of the week.
During intra-day trading, the local currency was traded at 278.05 in the inter-bank market.
Last week, PKR closed with slight appreciation at 277.59 following the fund's inflows from International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.
The crisis-hit country received around $4.2 billion inflow, including the first tranche of the new SBA with the US-based lender.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/17-Jul-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-july-17-2023
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 213,000 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs182,620.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Karachi
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Islamabad
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Peshawar
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Quetta
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Sialkot
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Attock
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Gujranwala
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Jehlum
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Multan
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Gujrat
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Nawabshah
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Chakwal
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Hyderabad
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Nowshehra
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Sargodha
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Faisalabad
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Mirpur
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.