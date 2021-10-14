Blast in eastern Afghanistan kills Taliban police chief, wounds dozen
KABUL – Taliban police chief was killed and nearly a dozen others were wounded in a bomb blast in Afghanistan’ Asadabad on Thursday.

Reports in Afghan media said the blast that occurred in the capital of Kunar province targeted the vehicle of Shigal's police chief.

A physician at the local hospital told an Afghan news agency that a dozen people had been hospitalized following the injuries. He confirmed that the Taliban-appointed police chief Abdullah Irfan died in the hospital. A schoolboy was also among the wounded citizens, he added.

Meanwhile, Taliban local leaders haven’t disclosed the details about the incident and no one has claimed the responsibility for the recent attack.

Daesh has claimed a number of attacks on the Taliban in the past especially in this region of the war-ravaged country. The Taliban-led setup is also fighting ISIS since its emergence in Afghanistan.

Last Friday, at least sixty people were killed and dozens more injured after a suicide bomber targeted a mosque in Kunduz city during Friday prayers.

Local security officials said over 300 hundred people were present inside the mosque for Friday prayers when the incident happened.       

