Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka to clinch maiden Emerging T20 Asia Cup

Afghanistan A defeated Sri Lanka A by 7 wickets to clinch the Emerging T20 Asia Cup for the first time.

Chasing a target of 134 runs, Afghanistan A achieved it in 18.1 overs with 3 wickets down. Sadiqullah Atal played an unbeaten innings of 55, while Karim Janat scored 33, Darwish Rasooli 24, and Mohammad Ishaq 16.

Earlier, in the final held in Al Amerat, Oman, Sri Lanka A chose to bat first after winning the toss and posted 133 runs for 7 wickets in their 20 overs.

For Sri Lanka, Sahan Arachchige top-scored with 64 runs, while Bilal Sami took 3 wickets and Ghazanfar claimed 2 for Afghanistan A.