Couple arrested for attempting to sell 5-month-old baby for Rs600,000 in Lahore

According to reports, police in Lahore’s Gulberg area foiled an attempt to sell a 5-month-old baby girl for Rs. 600,000 and arrested three people, including the infant’s parents.

A case has been registered against the accused on behalf of the police.

Police revealed that the suspect, Ravi, initially bought the baby from her parents for Rs. 300,000. Later, with the help of two others—Gul Zaib and a woman named Nirmal—they attempted to sell the baby for Rs. 600,000.

Police seized two mobile phones and the vehicle used in the crime, while the baby was taken into custody and handed over to the Child Protection Bureau.

Police further stated that legal action will also be taken against the parents for initially selling the baby.