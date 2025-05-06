PPP’s Waqar Mehdi bags Senate seat from Sindh

KARACHI – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate Waqar Mehdi won the vacant general Senate seat from Sindh with a significant majority.

The seat fell vacant after the death of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Taj Haider.

Members of the Sindh Assembly cast their votes, with Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah being the last to vote.

According to Sindh Election Commissioner Ejaz Anwar Chauhan, the Sindh Assembly served as the polling station. Waqar Mehdi secured 111 votes, while MQM’s Nighat Mirza received 36 votes. Two votes were rejected.

Polling began at 9am and continued uninterrupted until 4pm. As per the Secretary of the Sindh Assembly, 161 members cast their votes. PPP holds 116 seats, MQM 36, and PTI-backed members 5.

A total of 81 votes were required to win the seat.