Wahaj Ali praises Nadia Jamil for defending Yumna Zaidi's acting

What better way to be a good partner on screen and off screen than to defend your person on the record? After Pakistani actress Nadia Afghan shared two cents about Yumna Zaidi's performance in the blockbuster drama serial, Tere Bin, actor Wahaj Ali jumped in to defend his co-star. Ali comes after actress Nadia Jamil stepped in to support Zaidi.

On Monday, Ali took to Instagram story section, and shared a post highlighting Jamil’s praise for Zaidi.

“Nadia api,” Ali wrote adding a heart emoji expressing gratitude for defending his Tere Bin co star. “[Yumna] has such a natural talent for acting. It's a pleasure to work with someone who is so skilled and dedicated to their craft,” he claimed.

The reel life couple had previously shared the screen in Dil Na Umeed Toh Nahi.

In a recent interview on Chocolate Times, Afgan revealed who she considers overrated in the industry. The veteran actress claimed that Zaidi — in her opinion — is overhyped.

In repsonse, fellow actress Nadia Jamil quickly came to Zaidi’s defence, highlighting her exceptional talent, hard work, and dedication to her craft.

Jamil reportedly believes that "Zaidi is brilliant and I think she deserves high praise. She's a hard-working, versatile actor who creates beautiful characters that entertain millions. She works hard on her craft. It's obvious and I respect that. I also believe that there is no great actor or bad actor. There are only great performances and weak performances. All actors can give us both."

Jamil emphasized that there are no good or bad actors. It is the artist's performance that can be judged as outstanding or weak.