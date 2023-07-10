Fazl claims Faiz Hameed offered him Senate chairman seat in exchange of favour

ISLAMABAD – JUI-F supremo and president of ruling alliance Maulana Fazlur Rehman made startling revelations about former Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI) chief General (r) Faiz Hameed, who resigns a day before Army's change of command.
In a recent interaction with journalists, Fazl said the ex-spymaster offered him top post of the upper house of parliament during the previous regime.
The seasoned politician said Faiz Hamid first tried to approach him for a meeting but he turned down the proposal. Later, he himself interacted with a former three-star general, but refrained from giving details about the meeting.
Recalling the alleged meeting, Fazl said former DG ISI wished to see me as a member of the Senate and then chairman but in return, the latter asked him to bring change in the system.
Fazl mentioned denying any offer, saying the opposition was divided in Pakistan in coming time.
Lamenting the previous civil military setup, the JUI-F chief said all political parties were of the view that the 2018 polls were rigged.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on the first working day of the week.
During the early hours of trading on Monday, the local currency suffered a slight decline against the greenback, moving down by 0.05 percent. PKR was being traded at 278.05, with a loss of Rs0.15.
Last week, the embattled rupee registered considerable gain against US dollar in light of a Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Pakistani rupee settled at 277.9 in the interbank while in the open market, it hovered between 279 and 282.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 10, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|283.15
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|195
|198
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|736.73
|744.73
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|213
|216
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.36
|38.76
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.56
|40.96
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.53
|36.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.38
|3.49
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.27
|910.27
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.42
|60.02
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.36
|172.36
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.08
|26.38
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|719.48
|727.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.38
|77.08
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|205
|207
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.52
|25.82
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.92
|311.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.95
|8.1
