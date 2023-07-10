Fazl claims Faiz Hameed offered him Senate chairman seat in exchange of favour

ISLAMABAD – JUI-F supremo and president of ruling alliance Maulana Fazlur Rehman made startling revelations about former Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI) chief General (r) Faiz Hameed, who resigns a day before Army's change of command.

In a recent interaction with journalists, Fazl said the ex-spymaster offered him top post of the upper house of parliament during the previous regime.

The seasoned politician said Faiz Hamid first tried to approach him for a meeting but he turned down the proposal. Later, he himself interacted with a former three-star general, but refrained from giving details about the meeting.

Recalling the alleged meeting, Fazl said former DG ISI wished to see me as a member of the Senate and then chairman but in return, the latter asked him to bring change in the system.

Fazl mentioned denying any offer, saying the opposition was divided in Pakistan in coming time.

Lamenting the previous civil military setup, the JUI-F chief said all political parties were of the view that the 2018 polls were rigged.