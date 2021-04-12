Pakistani, German FMs discuss economic linkages, Afghan situation in Berlin

BERLIN – Pakistani and German and foreign ministers on Monday discussed bilateral relations and international issues, including the situation in Afghanistan.

Addressing a joint news conference with his German counterpart Heiko Maas after delegation level talks in Berlin, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan wants to have more economic linkages with Germany for enhancement of bilateral trade and investment.

“There are great opportunities for Germany to invest in Pakistan in various areas, including renewable energy, electric vehicles, information technology and tourism,” he said.

Qureshi further said he has apprised his German counterpart about the shift in Pakistan's policy from geo-politics to geo-economics, the government's focus on economic diplomacy and the new incentives being offered to investors.

About Afghan peace talks, Qureshi said the objectives of Pakistan and Germany about Afghanistan are identical. “We want peace, stability and progress in Afghanistan.

German FM Heiko Maas said, “Peace negotiations need to be continued and violence in the country has to come to an end after decades of conflict.”

He added that the two sides held constructive discussion on enhancing bilateral trade and investment. “Pakistan is of great importance for Germany” Mr Maas said.

He also lauded Pakistan’s great efforts for peaceful solution to the conflict in Afghanistan.

The talks came after a February 2020 US-Taliban deal that promises the withdrawal of all foreign troops from the war-torn country in exchange of security guarantees.

At the occasion, Qureshi thanked Germany for supporting Pakistan at FATF and also its support to grant EU GSP Plus status to Pakistan. He also thanked Germany for providing fifteen million anti-Covid-19 doses to Pakistan.

Qureshi said his visit is taking place when Pakistan and Germany are celebrating 70 years of their diplomatic relations, and its logo has also been made public.

Germany is the largest trading partner of Pakistan in the EU, and home to more than 100,000 Pakistani diaspora. Meetings with the expat community and business leaders are also part of the schedule.