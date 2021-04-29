PIA Instructor suspended for harassing trainee apprentice
Web Desk
01:09 PM | 29 Apr, 2021
PIA Instructor suspended for harassing trainee apprentice
KARACHI – Pakistan International Airlines Thursday suspended Instructor Agha Waseem for harassing trainee apprentice.

The harassment incident came to light when the trainee girl shared the alleged leaked audio call after the national flag carrier formed an investigation committee to unearth the facts.

The accused, Agha Waseem, has been served show-cause notice and suspended from his job with immediate effect. The authorities have asked him to submit a reply within seven days.

Sexual harassment involves unwanted behavior, which can offend, humiliate and intimidate a person while creating a hostile working environment.

Harassment of women at the workplace is a criminal offense under section 509 and can result in a punishment that may extend to three years in prison.

