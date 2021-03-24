The Clock is Ticking! Pakistan marks World Tuberculosis Day 2021

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan observed World Tuberculosis Day on Wednesday as elsewhere in the world.

Tuberculosis is a potentially serious infectious disease that mainly affects one's lungs.

Talking to media, Pulmonologist Syed Ghulam Abbas Naqvi said that early identification, treatment and self-examination are the key factors to save precious lives of people from TB.

He further said that this deadly disease continues to be the top infectious killer worldwide, claiming over 5000 lives a day.

Pakistan ranks number 5th among 30 high-burden countries in the world and in such circumstances, and that TB day is an opportunity to raise public awareness about the health, social and economic impact of the Tuberculosis epidemic and to intensify efforts to end this global epidemic.

He explained that Tuberculosis is an infectious disease that primarily affects the lungs and the bacteria usually spreads to people when an infected person sneezes or coughs.

Each year the World TB Day is observed with a different theme and the theme of World TB Day 2021 is ‘The Clock is Ticking’, which conveys the sense that the world is running out of time to act on the commitments made by global leaders to end TB.

Every year world TB day is celebrated by organizing various campaigns and health awareness programs with an aim to prevent and treat the deadly infection of tuberculosis.

Pakistan has suffered its greatest loss due to TB as the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam died due to the illness.