Lamborghini Urus sets new speed record on world's deepest lake

SIBERIA – For the first time, a Lamborghini Urus Super SUV was included to take part in the extreme challenge to set the 1,000-meter record, at 114 km/h average speed from a standing start.

The Lamborghini Urus Super SUV was piloted by the 18-time Days of Speed Russian record-holder Andrey Leontyev in the race namely ‘Days of Speed’, on the ice of Lake Baikal.

The maximum recorded speed of the Urus during the record-breaking sprint was an impressive 298 km/h, despite significant warming of the ice on the world's deepest lake.

During the practice runs, the Urus had even reached a maximum speed of 302 km/h. Official data registered by the FIA and the RAF (Russian Automobile Federation) will be published in April.

The Urus has never been used in races before and now it has proven itself to be a worthy opponent if included in a race. It demonstrated outstanding performance and exceptional maneuverability on the ice despite the challenges of slippery conditions causing reduced traction, and strong gusts of wind.

"Lamborghini always sets ambitious and bold goals, reinforcing the unparalelled performance benchmarks we set for our products and endorsing the innate innovation and technical prowess of our super sports cars. This extreme challenge has once again proven that the Urus Super SUV delivers the inherent performance expected of a Lamborghini in terms of acceleration and top speed as well as handling, to unlock any road: be it a highway, off-road route or even ice. We are excited to see the Urus’ official results published," commented Konstantin Sychev, Head of Lamborghini Eastern Europe and CIS.

The Lamborghini Urus features a 4.0-liter V8 twin-turbo engine delivering 650 hp at 6,000 rpm (maximum 6,800 rpm), producing maximum torque of 850 Nm at 2,250 rpm.

With 162.7 hp/l the Urus claims one of the highest specific power outputs in its class and the best weight-to-power ratio at 3,38 kg/hp.

The Urus accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 3.6 seconds, 0-200 km/h in 12,8 seconds and with a top speed of 305 km/h, it is one of the fastest Super SUVs available.

The annual Days of Speed festival was held between 10 and 13 March and it was organised by LAV-racing company, this official sports event is dedicated to setting record speeds on ice.

The event strictly adheres to all regulations of the FIA (Federation Internationale de l'Automobile) and RAF (Russian Automobile Federation).

Lake Baikal is a rift lake located in southern Siberia, Russia. Lake Baikal is the largest freshwater lake by volume in the world, containing 22 to 23% of the world's fresh surface water. It is the seventh-largest lake in the world by surface area of 31,722 km2 (12,248 sq mi), slightly larger than Belgium. Baikal is home to thousands of species of plants and animals, many of them endemic to the region.