Pakistan reports 4,323 new COVID19 infections, 43 deaths in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD – At least 43 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 4,323 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Monday.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 14,821 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 692,231.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 2,902 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 615,960. As of Monday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 61,450 and the positivity rate stood at 9.96 percent.

At least 266,618 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 233,348 in Punjab 92,423 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 61,552 in Islamabad, 19,785 in Balochistan, 13,446 in Azad Kashmir, and 5,059 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 6,587 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,509 in Sindh, 2,457 in KP, 583 in Islamabad, 371 in Azad Kashmir, 211 in Balochistan, and 103 in Gilgit Baltistan.

A total of 43,362 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours while 10,446,69 samples have been tested so far.