#RealAuratMarch – Female military officers' squad at Pakistan Day parade is the epitome of women empowerment
Share
Aurat March debates are never-ending in Pakistan where protesters gather around and demand to curb the deeply-rooted patriarchy in the country.
But this time around, the hashtag #RealAuratMarch has won hearts on the Internet and have become the talk of the town.
Pakistan’s military parade which was earlier postponed due to uncertain weather on March 23 was held today in Islamabad.
With the spectacular armed forces of Pakistan displaying their military might, Pakistani women within the army are stepping forward and the audiences are loving it.
The female armed officers stole the show as they performed outstanding marches during the Pakistan Day parade. Displaying the perfect examples of women empowerment and leadership, they showcased dignified equality that is worth praising.
Appreciating the breathtaking march, the Internet poured in love for the march.
True example of women empowerment ♥️ .— Momina Basit (@MominaBasit1) March 25, 2021
This is what we call respectable aurat march ❤🇵🇰#PakistanDayParade pic.twitter.com/Xua4koEb27
This is the Real Aurat March that we all Love & Support.❤️#PakistanDayParade pic.twitter.com/mICe2IMptb— JahanZaib (@JahanZaibb_) March 25, 2021
Tribute to Parveen Saeed, the founder of Khana Ghar, Providing food to people in Just RS 3,#PakistanDayParade pic.twitter.com/bhjIeCn3A2— Farhan Ali 🇵🇰 (@farhanz24) March 25, 2021
The real Aurat March 🔥#PakistanDayParade pic.twitter.com/xxHfCxZsAu— Mutahir Khattak (@Mutahir_Khattak) March 25, 2021
Real Aurat. Real March. Pakistan’s Azadi March. Something to be really proud of. May Allah Karim be with you, Daughters of Pakistan. #23rdMarch2019 pic.twitter.com/kFNCOouYjk— Lt General Ghulam Mustafa - (Retd) (@_GhulamMustafa_) March 23, 2019
Dignified women, breaking down barriers, and contributing meaningfully to society.— Cynthia D. Ritchie (@CynthiaDRitchie) March 25, 2021
This is an Aurat March I support. #PakistanDayParade https://t.co/IRFiCsnBNR
Female officers at the Pakistan Day parade were the epitome of women empowerment. Displaying utmost strength and valiance, the female officer's squad showed that they can stand tall with the male officers.
#AuratMarch and #PakistanDayParade were also trending on Twitter earlier today.
Aurat March supporters demand apology over fake, ... 05:14 PM | 12 Mar, 2021
Aurat March debates are never-ending in Pakistan where protesters gather around and demand to curb the deeply-rooted ...
- #RealAuratMarch – Female military officers' squad at Pakistan Day ...07:54 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
- e-Rozgaar to work with Japan agency to create global work ...07:39 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
- Shehbaz Sharif can receive COVID-19 vaccine: Accountability court07:14 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
- Supreme Court restores local government bodies in Punjab06:47 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
- Social media up in arms as PM Imran holds meeting during quarantine06:42 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
- Oops! Saba Qamar drops a major hint about her wedding06:08 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
-
- Video of Alizeh Shah singing with her friend goes viral05:22 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
- Stars who are also DJs11:59 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
- World’s top 5 happiest countries of 202109:06 PM | 19 Mar, 2021
- Pakistani actresses who have received coronavirus vaccine07:20 PM | 18 Mar, 2021
- Celebs who are against selfies09:32 PM | 17 Mar, 2021