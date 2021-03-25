Stars who don't believe in God

Ever since the beginning of the world, the existence of God has remained mysterious. Despite the unanimous agreement that there exists a divine power that runs the entire world, humans categorised themselves in their own religions.

Yet, a small proportion of people around the globe do not have a belief system and are atheists. Here are some famous people who have confessed publicly that they do not believe in God.

Daniel Radcliffe

The Harry Potter famed Daniel Radcliffe was propelled into international stardom and came under the spotlight. But shockingly Radcliffe is an atheist. Despite someone who has the ability to put thoughts into action, in an interview with The Telegraph, the 31-year-old actor admitted that he was an atheist.

Julianne Moore

Shattering stereotypes, the 60-year-old Julianne Moore still remain one of the most sought out actresses in Hollywood. While getting candid about her religion, the sensational star revealed that she didn't believe in God. Moreover, she added that she supports a number of progressive causes including abortion rights and same-sex marriage.

Keira Knightly

Keira Knightly has been under public scrutiny for the past two decades through umpteen tabloid reckonings. Despite being a masses favourite, the actress does not have a good track record when socializing. The British actress is not one to shy away from confessions as she has been spotted multiple time saying that she does not believe in God.

Brad Pitt

The Hollywood A-lister got candid about his religion and revealed that he doesn't believe in God, saying that he was 20% atheist and 80% agnostic.

Angelina Jolie

The Maleficent star has been quite vocal about her belief system as she said that while she did not believe in any religion, she did believe in a higher being that wasn't called God.

Javed Akhtar

A glimpse into Bollywood, Javed Akhtar revealed “I don’t believe in the existence of god and his words. There are certain things that I would like to make very clear at the very outset. Don’t get carried away by my name – Javed Akhtar. I am not revealing a secret, I am saying something that I have said many times, in writing or on TV, in public…I am an atheist, I have no religious beliefs."

Farhan Akhtar

Staying true to his father’s brought up, Farhan Akhtar is a true follower of his father’s belief as he is also an atheist, Akhtar is undoubtedly Bollywood's multi-dimensional personality and the master of all trades, as he excels in his field.

Larry King

The late Larry King also confessed that he was an atheist.

Sean Penn

Sean Penn has an energetic personality who with the ability to brighten any gatherings through his original ideas. In an interview with Oprah, the 60-year-old delved into the conversion of his religion and said that he didn't feel any connection to God or religion.