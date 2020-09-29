Ahad Raza Mir turns 27, receives heartwarming birthday wishes from family

03:57 PM | 29 Sep, 2020
Ahad Raza Mir turns 27, receives heartwarming birthday wishes from family
The super-talented actor Ahad Raza Mir just turned 27 on September 29.

The star received tons of love from all his fans and family members as they took to social media and shared some heartfelt wishes for Ahad.

While the larger-than-life presents celebs are gifted on their birthdays are exciting  and all, nothing quite compares to the heartfelt messages sent by their fans and loved ones. Whether it's a never-before-seen candid snap or an aww-worthy caption, these small things just make their birthday a little extra special.

Mir’s mother shared an extremely sweet message for her son, writing,” You are my pride and my everything.”

You are my Pride and my Everything❤ #happybirthday

His sister-in-law Saboor Aly went down the memory lane and posted an adorable snap from his wedding, accompanied by an emotional caption.

“Happy Birthday Ahad Bhai. You mean so much to our family. Wishing you love, success, and happiness in your life. We are proud of you,” wrote Saboor.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more! 

