Areeba Habib is all smiles in her new clicks from Germany

Lollywood diva Areeba Habib has proved from time to time that she is quite the star performer as she effortlessly dabbles in versatile roles on-screen.

Apart from her modelling gigs and acting endeavours, the Koi Chand Rakh star had announced that she is moving to Germany with her husband Saadain Imran Sheikh.

Documenting her time in Germany, the Jalan actress gave a sneak peek of her adventurous life that included glimpses of scrumptious food, fun sights and much more.

On the work front, Areeba Habib was praised for her performance in the drama serial Nehar co-starring Saboor Aly, Shafaat Ali and Osama Tahir.