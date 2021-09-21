Info Minister's brother Faisal Chaudhry made NAB prosecutor
ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry's brother Barrister Faisal Chaudhry has been appointed as prosecutor of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).
Reports in local media quoting sources said that a notification has also been issued regarding the appointment of the Information Minister’s brother as prosecutor NAB, Rawalpindi.
The newly appointed prosecutor of anti-graft watchdog will take important cases in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) besides taking corruption cases in Accountability Courts in country’s federal capita.
He is said to follow up the fake bank accounts cases against former president Asif Ali Zardari and others, per reports.
Earlier, Faisal Chaudhry had resigned with the utmost pleasure from the post of the additional advocate general.
He was appointed to the post in 2018 when new 18 additional advocate generals and 42 assistant advocate generals were appointed by the Punjab government mostly affiliated to the lawyers’ wings of the ruling party.
The brother of the Federal Minister had also been the legal representative of former President Pervez Musharraf in a high treason case.
