Pak rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham - 26 March 2024

Pakistani currency remains largely same against US dollar in the open market on March 26, 2024, Tuesday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.15 for buying and 281.15 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound dropped to 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains unchanged at 75.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor drop, with new rates at 73.75.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 26 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)