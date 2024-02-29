Food delivery rider shot dead in Karachi

KARACHI – A food delivery rider was killed in a firing incident in limits of Gulshan-e-Iqbal police station in port city of Karachi.

Reports said the incident occurred on the University Road near Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 4-A on Thursday.

A senior police officer told media that the victim was an employee of the Foodpanda and he was shot dead by unknown assailants. The officer said the killed food rider had been identified as Mohammad Waqas Hanif. He said nothing was snatched from the victim.

The police registered the case and launched an investigation into it.

In 2021, an online food delivery boy accidentally crushed to death in a lift of a residential building in Karachi’s Clifton area.

According to the police, the deceased, Naveed, was trapped in the elevator of a residential building for hours. He had gone to deliver the parcel during Iftaar to an apartment.

The colleague of the deceased traced his phone after no contact made with him on phone.

Other employees of the online food delivery company took out the body with their own help and the body of the boy was stuck in the elevator for a long time.