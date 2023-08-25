Pakistan allows additional flights to Iraq during Arbaeen

ISLAMABAD- Pakistan has allowed Iraq to operate additional flights to the country during the Arbaeen event to facilitate the pilgrims.

A statement by Pakistan’s Aviation Minister comfirmed that Iraq’s request in this regard was accepted after which its flag carrier was allowed to operate extra flights to the country during the religious event.

Iraq's Ambassador to Pakistan Hamid Abbas Lafta called on the advisor to the Pakistani prime minister on aviation, Air Marshal (retired) Farhat Hussain Khan to discuss the upcoming religious event, the aviation ministry said.

"Request was extended by the Iraqi side to allow Iraqi Airways extra flights to facilitate Zaireen [pilgrims] during Arbaeen," the statement read. "

During the meeting, both sides discussed matters of bilateral importance and also agreed to enhance cooperation in the aviation sector.

The cooperation between the two countries was recently enhanced after former interior minister Rana Sanaullah visited Iraq during which the Iraqi government increased the quota of Pakistani Arbaeen pilgrims to 100,000 from 50,000 besides allowing free visa to the pilgrims.

The announcement regarding the Arba'een event is important as it is a significant religious festival observed by millions of Muslims in Iraq. It marks the 40th day after the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), in the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD.

During the Arba'een pilgrimage, millions of devotees, known as Arba'een pilgrims, journey on foot to the holy city of Karbala. The pilgrimage culminates at the Imam Hussein Shrine, the site where Imam Hussein and his followers were martyred. It is one of the largest annual gatherings globally, with pilgrims coming from Iraq and across the world.

The festival promotes unity and solidarity among Muslims and serves as a platform for social and humanitarian causes.