British-Pakistani Mahnoor Cheema makes history in GCSE exams

LONDON – A 16-year-old British-Pakistan girl set a new record by passing 34 subjects at the General Certificate of Secondary Education (GCSE) level, highest ever number of subjects by any student in history of the UK and EU GCSEs.
Mahnood Cheema cleared the 17 subjects with A* grades as a private candidate in Year 10. A day earlier, she passed another 17 subjects to achieve the milestone of 34 subjects.
The teenager is a daughter of Barrister Usman Cheema, and mother, Tayyaba Cheema, who hail from Lahore city of Pakistan. They have settled in the UK in 2006 and their daughter had joined Langley Grammar School in West London after her initial education at a private school in her hometown Lahore.
She has already added several feathers to her cap as her IQ had been recognised on a global scale, at 161 on the Mensa IQ Test, more than Albert Einstein, whose IQ level is believed to be stood at 160.
Mahnoor Cheema has also completed ABRSM Music Theory and Practical at Grade 8, becoming the youngest candidate to pursue the music diploma.
The 16-year-old has also been shortlisted in the prestigious John Locke essay competition, with the awards ceremony in Oxford later this year.
