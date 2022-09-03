Pakistan rejects Indian media report claiming banned organization involved in flood relief work
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan categorically rejected an Indian media report alleging that flood relief work is being carried out by a banned organization.
Foreign office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar in a statement said that the content of the story only betrays India’s bias and prejudice towards Pakistan, and is part of India’s regular and continuing attempts to mislead the international audience.
It is not the first time that the Indian media have shown their proclivity to carry baseless and motivated stories to further a political agenda, he said.
“It is also unfortunate that while the international community is single-mindedly focused on helping Pakistan in the wake of an unprecedented natural calamity, some elements in the Indian media are attempting to cast doubts on the relief efforts,” the statement reads.
Pakistan has put in place strong and robust regulatory and oversight mechanisms to monitor flood relief activity by non-profit and non-governmental organizations.
All relevant agencies are vigilant in ensuring that no illicit activity is carried out under the garb of relief efforts.
Floods have devastated large swathes of land in the South Asian country Pakistan, with the southern Sindh province worst affected by water torrents. The flash floods and rain-related incidents have claimed nearly 1,200 lives since mid-June as this year saw abnormal monsoon rains.
Turkiye sends another train with aid for Pakistan ... 02:59 PM | 2 Sep, 2022
ISTANBUL – Turkiye has sent second train with aid for the victims of devastating floods in Pakistan that mourns ...
- Importance of floriculture11:32 PM | 31 Aug, 2022
- Make landscaping design yourself09:44 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
- Suitable vegetables for kitchen garden10:41 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
- How to start a kitchen garden?08:30 AM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan to face India again in Asia Cup after rewriting record books ...10:06 AM | 3 Sep, 2022
- Imran Khan warns of marching on Islamabad over political victimisation09:34 AM | 3 Sep, 2022
- Pakistan rejects Indian media report claiming banned organization ...09:11 AM | 3 Sep, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:54 AM | 3 Sep, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 03 September 202208:21 AM | 3 Sep, 2022
- Virat Kohli leases Kishore Kumar's residence for new business venture10:25 PM | 2 Sep, 2022
- Iqra Aziz, Feroze Khan, and Imran Ashraf to star in upcoming drama ...08:27 PM | 2 Sep, 2022
- Urwa Hocane's latest photoshoot earns her trolling09:55 PM | 2 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022