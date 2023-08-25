PM Kakar honours rescuers of Battagram chairlift operation

ISLAMABAD – Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar awarded appreciation certificates to the rescuers of Battagram chairlift incident on Thursday.

A ceremony in honour of the Pakistan Army’s SSG commandos and locals, who took part in the hours long operation, in Prime Minister's Office Islamabad.

It took almost 15 hours to Pakistani rescuers to pull seven children and one adult to safety after their chairlift stranded midair over a ravine at the height of 900 feet after one of the cables broke in Allai tehsil of Battagram district in northern Pakistani province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Soon after the incident was reported to authorities, Pakistan Army troops came into action to rescue the stranded people. A couple of military helicopters were also dispatched to the scene. A military chopper rescued one child, while zip line experts recovered the rest of the stranded people.

Speaking on the occasion, the premier said the credit for the rescue operation went to security forces and locals as they successfully rescues all the eight stranded in the cable car.