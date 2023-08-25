PM Kakar honours rescuers of Battagram chairlift operation

ISLAMABAD – Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar awarded appreciation certificates to the rescuers of Battagram chairlift incident on Thursday.
A ceremony in honour of the Pakistan Army’s SSG commandos and locals, who took part in the hours long operation, in Prime Minister's Office Islamabad.
It took almost 15 hours to Pakistani rescuers to pull seven children and one adult to safety after their chairlift stranded midair over a ravine at the height of 900 feet after one of the cables broke in Allai tehsil of Battagram district in northern Pakistani province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
Soon after the incident was reported to authorities, Pakistan Army troops came into action to rescue the stranded people. A couple of military helicopters were also dispatched to the scene. A military chopper rescued one child, while zip line experts recovered the rest of the stranded people.
Speaking on the occasion, the premier said the credit for the rescue operation went to security forces and locals as they successfully rescues all the eight stranded in the cable car.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 25, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|313.9
|317.15
|Euro
|EUR
|338.5
|341.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|397.5
|401.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|84.8
|86.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|83.35
|84.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|796.98
|804.98
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|230
|232.3
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.28
|41.68
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|43.67
|44.07
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|38.22
|38.57
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.63
|3.74
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.18
|2.27
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|967.24
|976.24
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.83
|64.43
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.29
|179.29
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.04
|28.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|779.15
|787.15
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|81.91
|82.61
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|221
|223
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|338.8
|341.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 233,400 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs200,110.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs183,433 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 213,948.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Karachi
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Islamabad
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Peshawar
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Quetta
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Sialkot
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Attock
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Gujranwala
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Jehlum
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Multan
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Gujrat
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Nawabshah
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Chakwal
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Hyderabad
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Nowshehra
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Sargodha
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Faisalabad
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Mirpur
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
