Pakistan beat England to qualify for IBSA Blind World Games 2023 final

03:18 PM | 25 Aug, 2023
ISLAMABAD – The national blind cricket team beat England to qualify for the final of the IBSA World Games 2023.

The Team Green remained unbeaten in the tournament till semi-final round when they defeated England by six wickets with a thrilling performance by skipper Nisar Ali, whose 35-run blitz guided Pakistan to book berth in the final.

Pakistan bowled first, restricting England to 103 runs before batting second and achieving the run-chase.

“Pakistan shines with a remarkable victory again England! Pakistan restricted England to 103 runs. Nisar Ali's 35-run blitz led Pakistan to a 6-wicket triumph,” the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) wrote on the social media platform X.

“With a clean sweep in league games, Pakistan secures a spot in the Finals!”

Earlier, Pakistan defeated India by 18 runs in the World Blind Games in Birmingham on August 21.

The Indian VI team, after winning the toss at King Edward’s School ground, extended an invitation to Pakistan’s visually-impaired team to bat first. Pakistan, donning the Green Shirts, managed to score 187 runs while losing eight wickets in the allotted 20 overs.

Muhammad Salman contributed 50 runs off 31 deliveries, with Captain Nisar Ali adding 46 runs off 33 balls and Badar Munir contributing 37 runs from 24 balls.

Ajay Kumar Reddy took four wickets for India’s visually-impaired team, while Nakula Badanayak claimed three Pakistani batsmen.

In response, India was limited to 169 runs for the loss of seven wickets in their 20 overs. At one point, they needed 38 runs from the last three overs, but Matiullah delivered an exceptional 18th over, conceding only four runs.

India’s fortunes dwindled as they lost three wickets, including a run-out, collapsing from 150 runs for three wickets to 154 runs for six wickets. Sunil Ramesh of India VI scored 62 runs, while Durga Rao Tompaki contributed 40 runs.

Matiullah of Pakistan VI secured two wickets, and five Indian batsmen were run out. Pakistan’s next game will be against Bangladesh on Tuesday.

