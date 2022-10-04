Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 04, 2022
08:49 AM | 4 Oct, 2022
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 04, 2022
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 04, 2022 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 227.4 230.65
Euro EUR 223.5 226.1
UK Pound Sterling GBP 255.5 258
U.A.E Dirham AED 62.7 63.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 60.5 61.5
Australian Dollar AUD 146.46 147.70
Bahrain Dinar BHD 606.23 610.32
Canadian Dollar CAD 165.88 167.23
China Yuan CNY 32.09 32.34
Danish Krone DKK 30.14 30.49
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.04 29.39
Indian Rupee INR 2.84 2.92
Japanese Yen JPY 1.3 1.35
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 733.40 738.41
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.02 50.47
New Zealand Dollar NZD 131.4 132.6
Norwegians Krone NOK 21.57 21.87
Omani Riyal OMR 591.9 596.4
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 63.60 64.11
Singapore Dollar SGD 159.17 160.47
Swedish Korona SEK 20.60 20.90
Swiss Franc CHF 230.56 232.30
Thai Bhat THB 6.2 6.3

