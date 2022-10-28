Ayesha Omar wins hearts with new BTS video
Web Desk
04:31 PM | 28 Oct, 2022
Ayesha Omar wins hearts with new BTS video
Source: Ayesha Omar (Instagram)
Share

Lollywood diva Ayesha Omar is undeniably a force to be reckoned with due to her impeccable acting skills, gorgeous looks and fashionable wardrobe choices.

Apart from dabbling in diverse roles on-screen, the Yalghaar actor is also an avid reader who makes time during her hectic shootings for a quick read.

In her latest Instagram video, Ayesha was spotted in a behind the scene video of her shooting spell where she and veteran actress Hina Dilpazir leaves fans amused with their antics.

'Ayeeeeeeeshaas are every woman. Oh yessss we are.

????????????

Wearing

@ayeshasarfraz.designstudio @ayeshaccessories

When @hinadilpazirr wants to direct

????#ayeshaomar #bulbulay#pink #ayeshaomer', captioned the Bulblay star.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ayesha Omar (@ayesha.m.omar)

On the work front, Omar was recently seen in Habs and Bisaat. The 41-year-old actress has been working on a Pakistani-Turkish collaboration for a historical drama series titled Selahaddin Eyyubi however her role hasn't been confirmed.

Ayesha Omar's sportsmanship during Pakistan-India ... 09:10 PM | 23 Oct, 2022

Accomplished Pakistani actress and one of the leading fashion icons Ayesha Omar is so much more than just an ...

More From This Category
Zarnish Khan leaves fans grooving with killer ...
04:56 PM | 28 Oct, 2022
'The Crown' - Humayun Saeed's first look as Dr ...
06:25 PM | 28 Oct, 2022
Haleem Adil Sheikh "disappointed" as Dua Bhutto ...
03:47 PM | 28 Oct, 2022
Asim Azhar shows support to Green Shirts ...
04:07 PM | 28 Oct, 2022
PML-N celebrates Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s 49th ...
02:52 PM | 28 Oct, 2022
Mira Sethi meets Aliza Sultan's family following ...
03:19 PM | 28 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Zarnish Khan leaves fans grooving with killer dance moves
04:56 PM | 28 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr