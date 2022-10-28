Ayesha Omar wins hearts with new BTS video
Share
Lollywood diva Ayesha Omar is undeniably a force to be reckoned with due to her impeccable acting skills, gorgeous looks and fashionable wardrobe choices.
Apart from dabbling in diverse roles on-screen, the Yalghaar actor is also an avid reader who makes time during her hectic shootings for a quick read.
In her latest Instagram video, Ayesha was spotted in a behind the scene video of her shooting spell where she and veteran actress Hina Dilpazir leaves fans amused with their antics.
'Ayeeeeeeeshaas are every woman. Oh yessss we are.
????????????
Wearing
@ayeshasarfraz.designstudio @ayeshaccessories
When @hinadilpazirr wants to direct
????#ayeshaomar #bulbulay#pink #ayeshaomer', captioned the Bulblay star.
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Omar was recently seen in Habs and Bisaat. The 41-year-old actress has been working on a Pakistani-Turkish collaboration for a historical drama series titled Selahaddin Eyyubi however her role hasn't been confirmed.
Ayesha Omar's sportsmanship during Pakistan-India ... 09:10 PM | 23 Oct, 2022
Accomplished Pakistani actress and one of the leading fashion icons Ayesha Omar is so much more than just an ...
-
- PM Shehbaz thanks US for additional $30 million aid for flood victims ...06:06 PM | 28 Oct, 2022
- T20 World Cup – Rain ruins Friday’s double header05:46 PM | 28 Oct, 2022
- MPA Khurram Laghari leaves PTI hours before long march05:20 PM | 28 Oct, 2022
-
-
- Ayesha Omar wins hearts with new BTS video04:31 PM | 28 Oct, 2022
- Haleem Adil Sheikh "disappointed" as Dua Bhutto files for divorce03:47 PM | 28 Oct, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022