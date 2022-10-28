Ayesha Omar wins hearts with new BTS video

Lollywood diva Ayesha Omar is undeniably a force to be reckoned with due to her impeccable acting skills, gorgeous looks and fashionable wardrobe choices.

Apart from dabbling in diverse roles on-screen, the Yalghaar actor is also an avid reader who makes time during her hectic shootings for a quick read.

In her latest Instagram video, Ayesha was spotted in a behind the scene video of her shooting spell where she and veteran actress Hina Dilpazir leaves fans amused with their antics.

'Ayeeeeeeeshaas are every woman. Oh yessss we are.

????????????

Wearing

@ayeshasarfraz.designstudio @ayeshaccessories

When @hinadilpazirr wants to direct

????#ayeshaomar #bulbulay#pink #ayeshaomer', captioned the Bulblay star.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Omar (@ayesha.m.omar)

On the work front, Omar was recently seen in Habs and Bisaat. The 41-year-old actress has been working on a Pakistani-Turkish collaboration for a historical drama series titled Selahaddin Eyyubi however her role hasn't been confirmed.