Parvez Elahi rushed to PIC as his health deteriorates 

LAHORE – Chaudhary Parvez Elahi, the President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former Chief Minister of Punjab, was arrested in a corruption case and was subsequently transferred to the Pakistan Institute of Cardiology (PIC) early on Sunday due to a reported deterioration in his health while in Camp Jail Lahore.
Following complaints of breathing difficulties and cardiac problems, Parvez Elahi was promptly moved to the hospital for immediate medical attention.
Extensive tests were conducted over several hours to ascertain the underlying cause of his discomfort.
After a thorough examination and observation, authorities noted some improvement in his medical condition, leading them to decide to return him to the camp jail.
With careful consideration and stringent security measures in place, Parvez Elahi was safely escorted back to the detention facility.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 11, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|301.15
|305.15
|Euro
|EUR
|319.5
|322.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|372
|376
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|83.1
|84
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|79.7
|80.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|762.38
|770.38
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|227
|230
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.28
|40.68
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.09
|41.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.55
|36.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.05
|2.14
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|931.55
|940.55
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.19
|62.79
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.18
|176.18
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.88
|26.18
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|744.53
|752.53
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.72
|79.42
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|220
|222
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.36
|26.66
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.34
|317.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.23
|8.38
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 226,800 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs194,450.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,225 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,898.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
Gold Price in Pakistan: Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Karachi
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Islamabad
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Peshawar
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Quetta
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Sialkot
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Attock
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Gujranwala
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Jehlum
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Multan
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Gujrat
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Nawabshah
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Chakwal
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Hyderabad
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Nowshehra
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Sargodha
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Faisalabad
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Mirpur
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
Daily Pakistan diligently monitors and updates the current gold rates in Pakistan on a daily basis
