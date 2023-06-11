Parvez Elahi rushed to PIC as his health deteriorates 

LAHORE – Chaudhary Parvez Elahi, the President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former Chief Minister of Punjab, was arrested in a corruption case and was subsequently transferred to the Pakistan Institute of Cardiology (PIC) early on Sunday due to a reported deterioration in his health while in Camp Jail Lahore.

Following complaints of breathing difficulties and cardiac problems, Parvez Elahi was promptly moved to the hospital for immediate medical attention.

Extensive tests were conducted over several hours to ascertain the underlying cause of his discomfort.

After a thorough examination and observation, authorities noted some improvement in his medical condition, leading them to decide to return him to the camp jail.

With careful consideration and stringent security measures in place, Parvez Elahi was safely escorted back to the detention facility.