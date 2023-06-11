Pakistan wants strong ties with Russia, says Bilawal 

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to maintaining relations with all countries and expressed the country’s desire for deep and meaningful engagement with the Russian government.
Regarding the Ukraine conflict, he stated that Pakistan aimed to maintain neutrality.
These statements were made by Bhutto-Zardari during an interview with Al Jazeera on Saturday.
In response to another question, he acknowledged that the international community had high expectations of the new rulers following the fall of Kabul. He emphasized that Pakistan’s position aligned with the international community’s stance, which emphasized the importance of women’s rights, including access to education, and the prevention of Afghan soil being used for terrorist activities.
Foreign Minister Bhutto-Zardari believed that the global community’s engagement with Afghanistan’s new rulers was crucial for the mutual interest of achieving a secure, prosperous, and peaceful Afghanistan, benefiting both the country itself and its neighboring nations. He highlighted the need for the incumbent rulers to fulfill their commitments to the international community.
Regarding security threats, he mentioned the TTP terrorist outfit, stating that Pakistan had faced various terrorist incidents after the Taliban’s takeover in Afghanistan. He reiterated Pakistan’s expectation for the Afghan Taliban to take action against these terrorists and referred to a recent meeting between Pakistan, China, and Afghanistan that focused on the terrorism threat.
In terms of relations with Iran, the foreign minister mentioned the establishment of a border market in Balochistan and ongoing efforts to establish electricity transmission from Iran. He also regarded the restoration of diplomatic ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran as a positive development for the region.
Foreign Minister Bhutto-Zardari strongly refuted allegations against China’s investments in Pakistan, considering them a reflection of biased attitudes. He highlighted Pakistan’s engagement with China through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which included energy and road infrastructure projects.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 11, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|301.15
|305.15
|Euro
|EUR
|319.5
|322.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|372
|376
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|83.1
|84
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|79.7
|80.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|762.38
|770.38
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|227
|230
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.28
|40.68
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.09
|41.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.55
|36.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.05
|2.14
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|931.55
|940.55
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.19
|62.79
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.18
|176.18
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.88
|26.18
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|744.53
|752.53
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.72
|79.42
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|220
|222
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.36
|26.66
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.34
|317.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.23
|8.38
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 226,800 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs194,450.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,225 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,898.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
Gold Price in Pakistan: Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Karachi
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Islamabad
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Peshawar
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Quetta
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Sialkot
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Attock
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Gujranwala
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Jehlum
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Multan
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Gujrat
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Nawabshah
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Chakwal
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Hyderabad
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Nowshehra
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Sargodha
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Faisalabad
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
|Mirpur
|PKR 226,800
|PKR 2617
Daily Pakistan diligently monitors and updates the current gold rates in Pakistan on a daily basis
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.