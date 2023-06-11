Pakistan wants strong ties with Russia, says Bilawal 

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to maintaining relations with all countries and expressed the country’s desire for deep and meaningful engagement with the Russian government.

Regarding the Ukraine conflict, he stated that Pakistan aimed to maintain neutrality.

These statements were made by Bhutto-Zardari during an interview with Al Jazeera on Saturday.

In response to another question, he acknowledged that the international community had high expectations of the new rulers following the fall of Kabul. He emphasized that Pakistan’s position aligned with the international community’s stance, which emphasized the importance of women’s rights, including access to education, and the prevention of Afghan soil being used for terrorist activities.

Foreign Minister Bhutto-Zardari believed that the global community’s engagement with Afghanistan’s new rulers was crucial for the mutual interest of achieving a secure, prosperous, and peaceful Afghanistan, benefiting both the country itself and its neighboring nations. He highlighted the need for the incumbent rulers to fulfill their commitments to the international community.

Regarding security threats, he mentioned the TTP terrorist outfit, stating that Pakistan had faced various terrorist incidents after the Taliban’s takeover in Afghanistan. He reiterated Pakistan’s expectation for the Afghan Taliban to take action against these terrorists and referred to a recent meeting between Pakistan, China, and Afghanistan that focused on the terrorism threat.

In terms of relations with Iran, the foreign minister mentioned the establishment of a border market in Balochistan and ongoing efforts to establish electricity transmission from Iran. He also regarded the restoration of diplomatic ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran as a positive development for the region.

Foreign Minister Bhutto-Zardari strongly refuted allegations against China’s investments in Pakistan, considering them a reflection of biased attitudes. He highlighted Pakistan’s engagement with China through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which included energy and road infrastructure projects.