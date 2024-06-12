Search

Feroze Khan's latest photo with wife goes viral

06:36 PM | 12 Jun, 2024
feroze khan

In the wake of his recent remarriage announcement, popular actor Feroze Khan once again took the internet by storm with a captivating snapshot featuring his new wife, Dua.

Posting on his Instagram profile Wednesday afternoon, the newlywed actor shared an intimate moment captured alongside his veiled wife, captioning it simply with the word "Mine."

While the majority of social media users flooded the comments sections with well-wishes and adoration for the newly married couple, a vocal minority chose to voice their criticisms.

For those unfamiliar with the recent developments, Feroze Khan announced his marriage to Dua earlier this month. Shortly after, the images and videos from their private ceremony circulated online.

It's pertinent to note that Khan's previous marriage to Aliza, which lasted from 2018 to 2022, resulted in the birth of two children: a son named Sultan, aged 5, and a daughter, Fatima, aged 2.

