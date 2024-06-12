Feroze Khan's latest photo with wife goes viral

In the wake of his recent remarriage announcement, popular actor Feroze Khan once again took the internet by storm with a captivating snapshot featuring his new wife, Dua.
Posting on his Instagram profile Wednesday afternoon, the newlywed actor shared an intimate moment captured alongside his veiled wife, captioning it simply with the word "Mine."
While the majority of social media users flooded the comments sections with well-wishes and adoration for the newly married couple, a vocal minority chose to voice their criticisms.
For those unfamiliar with the recent developments, Feroze Khan announced his marriage to Dua earlier this month. Shortly after, the images and videos from their private ceremony circulated online.
It's pertinent to note that Khan's previous marriage to Aliza, which lasted from 2018 to 2022, resulted in the birth of two children: a son named Sultan, aged 5, and a daughter, Fatima, aged 2.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 12, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.55 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 296.25 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 351 for buying, and 353.8 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal at 75.9.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.6
|280.55
|Euro
|EUR
|296.25
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|351
|353.8
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.1
|73.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.73
|748.73
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.38
|38.78
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.14
|40.54
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.92
|916.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.3
|59.9
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.55
|172.55
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.97
|26.27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.42
|731.42
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|73.1
|73.85
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.4
|26.7
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|310.57
|313.07
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
