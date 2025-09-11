Latest

Gold Rates in Pakistan – Today Gold Price update – 11 September 2025

By Our Correspondent
8:22 am | Sep 11, 2025
Gold Drops by Rs1,400 per Tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan remained unchanged after soaring to an all-time high, amid steady trend in the international market. According to the Saraffa Association, the price of 24-karat gold per tola stood at Rs388,100, while 10 grams of gold were trading at Rs332,733.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Price
Karachi 388,100
Lahore 388,100
Islamabad 388,100
Peshawar 388,100
Quetta 388,100
Sialkot 388,100
Hyderabad 388,100
Faisalabad 388,100

 

The precious metal, long regarded as a safe-haven investment, attracts buyers during economic uncertainty due to its ability to retain value. Gold is traded globally in physical bullion, futures, and ETFs, with major markets in London, New York, and Shanghai.

Prices are influenced by factors such as interest rates, currency fluctuations, and geopolitical developments.

International Trends: In the global market, gold stood at $3,654 per ounce without any change.

