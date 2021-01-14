Friends stars Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox team up for COVID-19 mask awareness
Share
Friends stars Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox donned matching face masks as they gave an important message to their followers.
The 51-year-old actress took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday morning to share a selfie with co-star Courteney Cox, urging their fans and followers to cover their faces in order to stay safe during the ongoing pandemic
Sharing on Instagram, she wrote, "This isn't over yet... wear a mask and do your part."
In another post, Aniston requested her followers to donate plasma to the COVID-19 patients.
Previously, Aniston received a lot of backlash for sharing a snap of a wooden ornament engraved with 'Our First Pandemic 2020' amid the ongoing pandemic.
Jennifer Aniston self isolates after co-worker ... 04:41 PM | 19 Dec, 2020
Shooting for Jennifer Aniston's The Morning Show was halted this week, after a crew member contracted the virus and ...
- New Life Developers, DHA Lahore join hands for upcoming residential ...09:08 PM | 14 Jan, 2021
- COVID-19 – PIA suspends flight operation to China08:58 PM | 14 Jan, 2021
- TikTok star Alishba Anjum to make music video debut in Sarmad ...08:50 PM | 14 Jan, 2021
- Pakistan Air Force chief vows to boost cooperation with Turkey08:21 PM | 14 Jan, 2021
- UK pushes India to end all curbs in occupied Kashmir08:17 PM | 14 Jan, 2021
- Friends stars Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox team up for COVID-19 ...07:43 PM | 14 Jan, 2021
-
- Malala Yousafzai opens up about her New Year resolution02:51 PM | 14 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- COVID-19 – How many vaccine doses Pakistan and neighbouring ...08:34 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- 10 women celebs who lent their star power to UN06:50 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- #2020InReview – Pakistan's initiatives in the year 202010:55 PM | 4 Jan, 2021