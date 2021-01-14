Friends stars Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox team up for COVID-19 mask awareness
Web Desk
07:43 PM | 14 Jan, 2021
Friends stars Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox team up for COVID-19 mask awareness
Share

Friends stars Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox donned matching face masks as they gave an important message to their followers.

The 51-year-old actress took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday morning to share a selfie with co-star Courteney Cox, urging their fans and followers to cover their faces in order to stay safe during the ongoing pandemic

Sharing on Instagram, she wrote, "This isn't over yet... wear a mask and do your part."

In another post, Aniston requested her followers to donate plasma to the COVID-19 patients.

Previously, Aniston received a lot of backlash for sharing a snap of a wooden ornament engraved with 'Our First Pandemic 2020' amid the ongoing pandemic.

