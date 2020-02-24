Jake Paul deletes Tweet about Zayn Malik after getting dissed by Gigi Hadid

Jake Paul is regretting that tweet about Zayn Malik.

In the first truly iconic Twitter smackdown of the decade, the YouTuber was pretty much destroyed by Gigi after he tried to start an online feud with the Pillowtalk singer following Tyson Fury’s heavyweight win over Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas.

"Almost had to clap up zane from 1 direction because he is a little guy and has an attitude and basically told me to f----off for no reason when I was being nice to him," Paul tweeted. "Zane [if] you're reading this... stop being angry cause u came home alone to ur big ass hotel room hahaha."

The supermodel made sure to put Jake in his place for trying to take a shot at her man. She replied to his tweet, saying, "Lol cause he doesn't care to hang w you and your embarrassing crew of YouTube groupies ..? Home alone with his best friends like a respectful king cause he has me, sweetie. Unbothered by your irrelevant ugly ass. Go to bed."

Lol cause he doesn’t care to hang w you and your embarrassing crew of YouTube groupies ..? Home alone with his best friends like a respectful king cause he has me, sweetie. Unbothered by your irrelevant ugly ass. Go to bed ... — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) February 23, 2020

Paul, later claiming he was drunk at the time he posted the tweet, deleted the message and joked, “someone needs to take my phone when i’m drunk because I am a f–king idiot.”

Mailk and Hadid have had a tumultuous relationship since rumors of their relationship started swirling toward the end of 2015. This Valentine's Day Hadid confirmed in an Instagram post long-rumored speculation that she and the former One Direction member had been romantically reunited.

