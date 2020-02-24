Operation Swift Retort: PAF releases new song in connection with February 27th
ISLAMABAD – The Public Relations Department of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has released a new song in connection with February 27.
Eminent singer Shuja Haider has sung the song "Allah-o-Akbar."
According to spokesperson for Pakistan Air Force, February 27 is like a bright chapter in the history of Pakistan, when Pakistan Air Force pilots shot down two planes of the enemy.
The song is a tribute to the chivalry of valiant Jawans of Pakistan Air Force as well as story of the Pakistani nation that faced every difficult situation with courage and valor.
Meanwhile, Pakistan Air Force is also organizing an air show on Thursday at Sea View Karachi.
The air show will commence at 12pm.
A statue of an Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman is also put on display at PAF museum Karachi whose plane was shot down by PAF pilots on February 27 last year, the Radio Pakistan reported.
The gallery has been named ‘Operation Swift Retort’.
