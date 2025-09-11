Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif in Doha after Israeli Strikes hit Qatar’s capital

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid daylong visit to Qatar’s capital to express solidarity with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani after Israeli airstrikes hit Hamas leadership.

Sharif is accompanied by a high-level delegation including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi.

According to the Foreign Office, the premier assured Qatar of Pakistan’s firm support in the wake of what it called “unprovoked Israeli aggression” in violation of international law. He reaffirmed that Pakistan and Qatar share “fraternal ties based on common faith and values” and stressed that Islamabad would continue to stand with Doha in difficult times.

The two leaders also discussed Israel’s ongoing escalation in the region and explored ways to promote peace and stability in the Middle East.

Qatar denounced the attack as a “cowardly violation of sovereignty” that threatened the safety of citizens and residents. Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said the assault had destroyed hopes for the release of hostages in Gaza, adding that Netanyahu should be “brought to justice.”

Pakistan, meanwhile, strongly condemned the incident. PM Shehbaz termed the strikes “a brazen violation of Qatar’s territorial integrity,” while FM Dar called them “reprehensible” and reiterated Pakistan’s support for Doha.

Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, Iran, Jordan, and the UAE all issued strong denunciations of the attack, while Pope Leo called the situation “very serious” and warned of dangerous consequences for the region.