Honda Pridor latest price in February 2024 in Pakistan 

Honda Pridor is an ideal bike for riders looking for aesthetics, without any compromise on power and fuel average. Pridor, often known as the successor of the Honda 100, is impeccable when it comes to reliability.

Engineered with an OHC Econo-Power Engine and solid suspension, the bike offers a comfortable ride for daily commutes. It comes with a bit bigger body than CD70, embellished side covers, and dark-toned suppressor exhaust that add grace to its looks.

The bike comes with a modern speedometer, a big headlight. Pridor is known for its quick resale, because of the brand name, and this also makes it its favorite choice while its easy parts availability and robust built quality make it stand with the company's most-selling units.

Honda Pridor Latest Price 2024

Honda Pridor's current price is Rs208,900.

Honda Pridor Specifications

Honda Pridor Colors

Pridor comes in 3 different colours, Black, Blue, and Red.

Honda Pridor Fuel Average

The 100cc bike offers around 45-55 km per litre.