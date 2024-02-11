Honda Pridor latest price in February 2024 in Pakistan 

Honda Pridor is an ideal bike for riders looking for aesthetics, without any compromise on power and fuel average. Pridor, often known as the successor of the Honda 100, is impeccable when it comes to reliability.
Engineered with an OHC Econo-Power Engine and solid suspension, the bike offers a comfortable ride for daily commutes. It comes with a bit bigger body than CD70, embellished side covers, and dark-toned suppressor exhaust that add grace to its looks.
The bike comes with a modern speedometer, a big headlight. Pridor is known for its quick resale, because of the brand name, and this also makes it its favorite choice while its easy parts availability and robust built quality make it stand with the company's most-selling units.
Honda Pridor's current price is Rs208,900.
Pridor comes in 3 different colours, Black, Blue, and Red.
Honda Pridor Fuel Average
The 100cc bike offers around 45-55 km per litre.
Pakistani currency remained stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 11, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.8 for buying and 281.55 for selling.
On Sunday, Euro stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.8
|281.55
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.3
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.09
|751.09
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.09
|39.49
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.92
|915.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.61
|59.21
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.12
|171.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.13
|26.43
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.28
|734.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.55
|26.85
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|321.35
|323.85
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.78
|7.93
