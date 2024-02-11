Search

Honda Pridor latest price in February 2024 in Pakistan 

Web Desk
10:54 PM | 11 Feb, 2024
Honda Pridor latest price in February 2024 in Pakistan 

Honda Pridor is an ideal bike for riders looking for aesthetics, without any compromise on power and fuel average. Pridor, often known as the successor of the Honda 100, is impeccable when it comes to reliability.

Engineered with an OHC Econo-Power Engine and solid suspension, the bike offers a comfortable ride for daily commutes. It comes with a bit bigger body than CD70, embellished side covers, and dark-toned suppressor exhaust that add grace to its looks.

The bike comes with a modern speedometer, a big headlight. Pridor is known for its quick resale, because of the brand name, and this also makes it its favorite choice while its easy parts availability and robust built quality make it stand with the company's most-selling units. 

Honda Pridor Latest Price 2024

Honda Pridor's current price is Rs208,900.

Honda Pridor Specifications

Honda Pridor Colors

Pridor comes in 3 different colours, Black, Blue, and Red.

Honda Pridor Fuel Average

The 100cc bike offers around 45-55 km per litre.

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 11 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency remained stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 11, 2024.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.8 for buying and 281.55 for selling.

On Sunday, Euro stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.3.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 11 February 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 278.8 281.55
Euro EUR 302.5 305.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.3 75.1
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.09 751.09
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208
China Yuan CNY 39.09 39.49
Danish Krone DKK 40.25 40.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.74 36.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.92 915.92
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.61 59.21
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.12 171.12
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.13 26.43
Omani Riyal OMR 726.28 734.28
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.76 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.55 26.85
Swiss Franc CHF 321.35 323.85
Thai Bhat THB 7.78 7.93

