FM Bilawal lays foundation stone for Dhabeji Special Economic Zone in Thatta

KARACHI – Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday laid the foundation stone of Dhabeji Special Economic Zone in Thatta.

Addressing the ceremony, he said the project would create 150,000 employment opportunities for the local people.

He said the project, which will be run through collaboration between the government and private stakeholders, would bring economic development and prosperity.

Bilawal Bhutto said the Dhabeji Special Economic Zone is the largest economic project of Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said Dhabeji Special Economic Zone covered an area of 1530 acres, providing space for the national and foreign investors to establish business units.

He said special economic zone has been designed for economic development, foreign investment and promotion of local industries.