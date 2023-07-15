Gold price declines by Rs1,300 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed downward trend on Saturday after registering gains in past two days in domestic market.

The price of per tola gold dropped Rs1,300 to close at Rs213,200 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold saw a decrease of Rs1,115 to settle at Rs167,553, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity declined by $4 to close at $1,955 per ounce.

The price of per tola and 10 gram silver remained constant at Rs2480 and Rs2,126.20, respectively.