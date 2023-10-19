Gold price witnesses slight decline in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed a slight decline on Thursday a day after they went up massively in domestic market.

The price of per tola gold plunged by Rs200 to close at Rs206,300 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold decreased by Rs171 to settle at Rs176,869, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity registered upward trend as it increased by $13 to settle at $1,972 per ounce.

A day earlier, the price of per tola gold went by Rs6,400 to Rs206,500 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold surged by Rs5,487 to settle at Rs177,040.

Meanwhile, Pakistani rupee again gained traction against the US dollar on Thursday, moving up by nearly Rs2 in the inter-bank market.

During the intra-day trading, the local currency was hovering at Rs278.50, moving up around 0.70 percent.

In the previous session, PKR sustained losses, as the currency fell to 280.29 after touching Rs275 in interbank.