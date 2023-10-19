  

Gold price witnesses slight decline in Pakistan

03:42 PM | 19 Oct, 2023
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed a slight decline on Thursday a day after they went up massively in domestic market.

The price of per tola gold plunged by Rs200 to close at Rs206,300 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold decreased by Rs171 to settle at Rs176,869, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity registered upward trend as it increased by $13 to settle at $1,972 per ounce.

A day earlier, the price of per tola gold went by Rs6,400 to Rs206,500 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold surged by Rs5,487 to settle at Rs177,040.

Meanwhile, Pakistani rupee again gained traction against the US dollar on Thursday, moving up by nearly Rs2 in the inter-bank market.

During the intra-day trading, the local currency was hovering at Rs278.50, moving up around 0.70 percent.

In the previous session, PKR sustained losses, as the currency fell to 280.29 after touching Rs275 in interbank.

Pakistani rupee edges up against US dollar days after losing month-long winning streak

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 19, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 19, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.9 282.15
Euro EUR 293.1 296
UK Pound Sterling GBP 341.6 345
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.5 78.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.5 75.5
Australian Dollar AUD 175.25 177
Bahrain Dinar BHD 735.94 743.94
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 37.98 38.38
Danish Krone DKK 39.28 39.68
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.35 3.46
Japanese Yen JPY 1.47 1.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 894.58 903.58
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.08 59.68
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.88 166.88
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.28 25.58
Omani Riyal OMR 718.74 726.74
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.49 77.19
Singapore Dollar SGD 200 202
Swedish Korona SEK 25.47 25.77
Swiss Franc CHF 307.55 310.05
Thai Bhat THB 7.68 7.83

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rate sees increase in Pakistan today

KARACHI - Per tola price of 24-karat gold on Thursday surged to Rs217,700 while price of 10 grams gold also went up accordingly.

Here's gold rate in Pakistan today:

Latest Gold Rates in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380
Karachi PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380
Islamabad PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380
Peshawar PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380
Quetta PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380
Sialkot PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380
Attock PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380
Gujranwala PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380
Jehlum PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380
Multan PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380
Bahawalpur PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380
Gujrat PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380
Nawabshah PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380
Chakwal PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380
Hyderabad PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380
Nowshehra PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380
Sargodha PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380
Faisalabad PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380
Mirpur PKR 217,700 PKR 2,380

