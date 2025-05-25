Lahore Weather Update: More Rains expected in Punjab capital after deadly storm

LAHORE – Provincial capital Lahore and several districts across Punjab are on high alert as Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecasts more rain and extreme weather conditions in the coming days.

New weather system is expected to bring further showers to the provincial capital, with temperatures likely to remain close to 40°C. The warning comes in the wake of devastating storms that swept across eastern Punjab on Saturday, leaving at least 19 people dead and over 90 injured. The chaos was triggered by a powerful dust storm accompanied by torrential rain and hail, which led to widespread destruction and power outages.

According to the PMD, moist air currents are currently penetrating the upper and central regions of the country. A shallow westerly wave is already affecting the area, while a fresh and more intense westerly system is expected to enter western Pakistan by Sunday night.

The incoming weather system could bring windstorms, thunderstorms, hail, and heavy rain, especially from Monday evening onward. Authorities have warned that these conditions may damage fragile infrastructure such as electric poles, billboards, solar panels, and trees.

Punjab Storm

Saturday’s storm caused significant damage in both rural and urban areas. Many fatalities occurred when walls and roofs of poorly constructed or mud homes collapsed under strong winds. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) confirmed that the majority of injuries and deaths were related to falling debris, trees, and structures weakened by the storm.

Lahore and Islamabad were among the cities hardest hit. In the capital, strong winds brought down parts of the roof at Quaid-e-Azam University’s canteen and led to major power outages. Travel was severely affected across the province, with sections of the motorway closed due to low visibility.

Flight operations in Lahore also faced complications. A private airline flight en route from Karachi to Lahore was forced to return to the southern city after encountering severe turbulence during its landing attempt. Aviation officials reported that air traffic control instructed the pilot to abort the landing for safety reasons.

Authorities called on masses to remain cautious and avoid unnecessary travel during the storm. Director General Irfan Ali Kathia has instructed local administrations and rescue services to remain fully alert and work in close coordination as weather disturbances are likely to continue next week.