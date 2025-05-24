Met Office predicts rain in THESE cities of Pakistan

LAHORE – The Met office has said that moist currents are continuously penetrating upper and central parts of the country and a westerly wave is likely to enter upper parts on May 24.

Under the influence of this weather system duststorm/ Rain-thunder with isolated hailstorm is expected in Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mianwali, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Okara, Lahore, Gujrat, Gujranwala and Sheikhupura from 23rd (evening/night) to 24th May.

It further stated that rain-wind/thunderstorm is also expected in Sargodha, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, DG Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah on May 24.

The Met Office said the prevailing heat wave conditions are likely to subside in upper parts during the forecast period.

Wind/dust-thunderstorm/hailstorm and lightning may damage loose structures like electric poles, trees, vehicles and solar panels etc, it said.

“Farmers are advised to manage their crop activities keeping in view the weather conditions. General Public is advised to take precautionary measures during the weather activity,” read the press release.

According to meteorologists, the minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded at 28 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is expected to reach up to 39 degrees Celsius today.