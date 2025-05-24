Mahira Khan’s Regal Look lights up New York streets ahead of ‘Love Guru’ release

NEW YORK – Lollywood Queen Mahira Khan has been turning heads with her regal persona as she promotes her upcoming movie Love Guru in New York City.

The upcoming film received glamorous spotlight at iconic Times Square, adding to the buzz surrounding its release. Khan was seen exploring the vibrant streets of New York in stunning navy blue gown that perfectly blends modern western fashion with classic elegance.

The gown featuring a high neck, sleeveless design, a fitted bodice, and a flowing skirt with high thigh slit, accentuated her graceful persona. With her hair styled straight and makeup kept natural and subtle, Mahira radiated effortless charm against the backdrop of New York’s evening skyline.

Sharing her moments from trip on Instagram with simple caption “NY,” Mahira expressed her excitement for film’s promotion. She also credited French designer Maison Rabih Kayrouz for the exquisite gown, along with her talented styling and makeup team. The film marks cinematic reunion of the two stars after nearly three years, promising audiences a fresh take on romance mixed with humor.

Love Guru showcases Mahira as a bold and art-loving character, while Humayun plays a charming playboy caught in the complexities of love.