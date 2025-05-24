Doctor arrested in Mian Channu after bizarre ‘Tongue-to-Tongue’ Test on Female Patient

LAHORE – Mian Channu, a small town around 100 km from Multan City, appeared in the news as a local doctor has been arrested after allegations of sexually harassing a female patient during a medical exam.

The arrest was made after clip surfaced online, drawing public outrage and prompting swift police action. The viral clip shows man identifying himself as Ijaz Ghani, confronting the accused, Dr. Rafiq Gujar. Ghani accuses doctor of inappropriate behavior during a check-up involving his wife.

“I brought my wife for a medical check-up and had all required tests conducted,” Ghani said and added that the doctor performed an examination by placing his tongue in her mouth. I demand to know what kind of test this is. Doctor, would you allow someone to do the same to your wife?”

The incident caused widespread condemnation online, prompting local law enforcement to take immediate action. Upon receiving the complaint, Mian Channu police arrested Dr. Rafiq Gujar and registered a case against him under Section 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code, which pertains to sexual assault.

Police confirmed that investigation is underway while accused Dr. Rafeeq denied all allegations and claims he is innocent.

Authorities assured the public of a thorough investigation and stated that appropriate legal measures will be taken based on the evidence.